JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 98,318 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,659,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,318 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $95,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in TELUS by 1.3% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in TELUS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in TELUS by 1.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of TU stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TU. Barclays lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins raised their price target on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on TELUS from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.06.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

