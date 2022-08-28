JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,197,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $111,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 151,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,008,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,885,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

NYSE:RHP opened at $86.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.63. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $101.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,561.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

