JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,226 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $102,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $234.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.55.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

