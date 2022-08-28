JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) to Underweight

Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Appen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Appen Price Performance

Shares of APPEF stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. Appen has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28.

About Appen

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an AI lifecycle company that collects and labels image, text, speech, audio, video, and other data used to build and enhance artificial intelligence systems. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company offers data sourcing services, including image, video, speech, and text data collection services pre-labeled datasets of audio, image, video, and text; and language-based AI solutions.

