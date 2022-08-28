JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,275,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $95,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,376,000 after buying an additional 599,992 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,845,000 after buying an additional 184,903 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,268,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after buying an additional 167,687 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 145,719 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 178,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 109,293 shares during the period.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5482.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGIO shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

