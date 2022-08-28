JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,276,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,364 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $120,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 784,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,492,000 after buying an additional 536,702 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Finally, Swmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $50.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $74.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.56.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

