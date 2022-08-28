JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,032,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,991 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $115,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 61.9% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $44.04 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 61.00%.

RCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

