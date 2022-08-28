JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,042,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,077 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $100,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $82.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.25 and a 200 day moving average of $88.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

