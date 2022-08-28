JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $100.38 Million Stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,443,746 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 731,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $100,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,100,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,355 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,106.0% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,980,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,477 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,387,000. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 854,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 520,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

BSAC opened at $15.68 on Friday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

BSAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Itaú Unibanco lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

