JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $104.72 Million Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,056,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $104,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,334,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,398,000. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,619,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after buying an additional 93,523 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 298.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 66,300 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUSHA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $49.50 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.09 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.24%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.