JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $108.07 Million Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 1,429.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,291,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $108,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 27.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,662,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 179.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 763,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,799,000 after buying an additional 273,773 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,414,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,361 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoDaddy Stock Down 3.6 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDDY. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average of $77.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.95.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.