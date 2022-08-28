JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $110.56 Million Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,354,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 427,672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $110,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Stock Down 3.0 %

MC opened at $43.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.28. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.74.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 76.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.39%.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $329,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MC. Wolfe Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.