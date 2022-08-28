JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $111.87 Million Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,069,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,144 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $111,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 10.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Ovintiv by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Ovintiv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Ovintiv by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ovintiv by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on OVV. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ovintiv Price Performance

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OVV opened at $53.39 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average is $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 3.05.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.