JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $116.57 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 120.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,541,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387,134 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $116,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 165,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.9% during the first quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 126,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average is $40.97.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.