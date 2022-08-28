JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $117.26 Million Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,084,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,033 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $117,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Invesco by 119.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 56,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 30,716 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Invesco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 251,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,794,000 after buying an additional 19,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Invesco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,307,000 after buying an additional 255,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Invesco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. StockNews.com cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Invesco Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.