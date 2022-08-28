JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $119.84 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 291,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $119,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,796,302,000 after acquiring an additional 664,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,620,762,000 after purchasing an additional 54,510 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,526,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $626,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $646,546,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $342,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

WST stock opened at $303.77 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.89 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.77 and its 200-day moving average is $340.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

