JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $92.70 Million Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,294,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292,252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $92,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CBSH. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $310,276.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,380.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.85 per share, with a total value of $329,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,127.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $310,276.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,380.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,474 shares of company stock worth $464,244. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.35. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $74.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

