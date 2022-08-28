JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $93.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,526,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $93,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $47.24 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average of $55.12.

