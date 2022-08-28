JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $95.85 Million Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,641,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $95,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,273,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,036 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $954,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,706 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $247,878,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,012,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,419,000 after purchasing an additional 44,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,756,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,244,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

