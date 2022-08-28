JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $97.63 Million Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 389.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,017,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605,268 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $97,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,307,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,334,000 after purchasing an additional 159,734 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 703.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 126,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 111,136 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.03. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

