JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $99.08 Million Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,852,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635,953 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $99,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BP PLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Schf GPE LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.05.

NASDAQ DADA opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.79. Dada Nexus Limited has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $26.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($1.37). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 40.05% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

