JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $99.91 Million Holdings in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,735,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,454 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Agiliti were worth $99,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,681,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 93,031 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Stock Performance

NYSE AGTI opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agiliti

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Agiliti news, SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,844 shares in the company, valued at $556,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew E. Mccabe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,844 shares in the company, valued at $556,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Gottlieb sold 11,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $220,986.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,101 shares in the company, valued at $379,305.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,581 shares of company stock worth $1,642,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGTI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Agiliti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Articles

