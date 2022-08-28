JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,419,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $100,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000.

HLMN opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.45. Hillman Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $394.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Hillman Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

HLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

