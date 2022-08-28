JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,004,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $95,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

