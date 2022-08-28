JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) to Underweight

Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woolworths Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Woolworths Group to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Woolworths Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WOLWF opened at $27.33 on Friday. Woolworths Group has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72.

Woolworths Group Company Profile

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,076 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

