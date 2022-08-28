JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 109,294 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,097,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 109,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $99,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth $442,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 464,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,285,000 after acquiring an additional 114,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

COLM stock opened at $73.28 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.59. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.38.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Articles

