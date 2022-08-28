JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 641,522 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,398,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641,522 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $115,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,065,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,676,000 after buying an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 135,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 31,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $503,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 318,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,007,237.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

