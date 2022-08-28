JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 70,185 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $107,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $181.94 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $276.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.33 and its 200 day moving average is $165.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 35.70%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Further Reading

