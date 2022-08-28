JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,897,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 352,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $112,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,542,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,380,000 after buying an additional 823,682 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,864,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.7% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,309,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,719,000 after purchasing an additional 284,210 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 386,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 834,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,247,000 after purchasing an additional 180,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.15. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

RBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

