JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,008,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $118,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stericycle by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,780,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,768 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Stericycle by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,140,000 after buying an additional 840,222 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Stericycle by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,961,000 after buying an additional 589,128 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Stericycle by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,150,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,278,000 after buying an additional 347,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,244,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,142,000 after buying an additional 240,768 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRCL opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.15. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.12, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRCL. TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

