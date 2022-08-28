JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,106,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $104,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $139.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.23. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $53,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,769,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $306,741.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,731.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $53,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,769,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,038 shares of company stock worth $824,830 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

