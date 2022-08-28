JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 709,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 198,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $98,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 2.2 %

CFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.75.

Shares of CFR opened at $131.48 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

