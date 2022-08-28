JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $117,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,565,000 after acquiring an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Life Storage to $154.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.36.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

Life Storage Price Performance

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage stock opened at $134.08 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.87. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 114.89%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

