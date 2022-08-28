JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,094,194 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,621,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,094,194 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $100,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,096,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

Shares of FHB stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.94. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.22%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.