JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 116,607 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,394,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,607 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $119,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

MRVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

MRVI stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

