JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 214,799 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,998,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 214,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $100,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TPH. B. Riley downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th.

NYSE:TPH opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.10 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

