JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,398,387 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,579,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $104,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at $168,240,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at $1,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 2.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 36.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,920,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,314,000 after acquiring an additional 783,521 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Further Reading

