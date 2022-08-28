JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 375,188 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,642,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $116,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 56.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 19.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 7,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $306,981.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.99. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $46.75.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). BankUnited had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $238.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

