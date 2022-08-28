JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 681,752 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,323,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681,752 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $109,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 112.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

CWK opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.40. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Mackay bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $51,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,126.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 15,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $267,760.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,956.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Mackay bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.64 per share, for a total transaction of $51,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,126.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

