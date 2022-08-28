JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 74,025 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,588,517 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,025 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $114,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 803.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 520.2% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 807.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.34 per share, with a total value of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 893,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,160,400.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 1.6 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $43.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.87 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 42.97% and a return on equity of 14.63%. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

