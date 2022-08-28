JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,104,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Cardlytics worth $115,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,166,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 569,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after buying an additional 376,539 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cardlytics Trading Down 7.2 %

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 6,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $100,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,271 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 9,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $140,613.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,624,242.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 6,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $100,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,271 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,458 shares of company stock worth $288,786. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDLX opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $99.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.10.

Cardlytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.