Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $3.44

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.44, but opened at $3.34. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 123,118 shares trading hands.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
The stock has a market cap of $869.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Square Group S LLC boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 6,539,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,146 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,523,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,676 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,863,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 919,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,010,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,410,000 after acquiring an additional 803,019 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
