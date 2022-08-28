Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Position Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,323 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,995 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 50.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,502,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,248 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 27.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 118,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 25,518 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 17.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,604,507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $3.42 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.00%.

KGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

