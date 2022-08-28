kneat.com (CVE:KSI) PT Set at C$3.70 by Raymond James

kneat.com (CVE:KSI – Get Rating) has been given a C$3.70 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

kneat.com Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of CVE:KSI opened at C$4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$325.27 million and a P/E ratio of -30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11. kneat.com has a 52-week low of C$2.00 and a 52-week high of C$4.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.25.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

