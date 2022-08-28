kneat.com (CVE:KSI) PT Set at C$3.70 by Raymond James

kneat.com (CVE:KSI – Get Rating) has been given a C$3.70 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.
kneat.com Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of CVE:KSI opened at C$4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$325.27 million and a P/E ratio of -30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11. kneat.com has a 52-week low of C$2.00 and a 52-week high of C$4.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.25.
kneat.com Company Profile
See Also
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for kneat.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for kneat.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.