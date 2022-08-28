Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 444.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

NYSE KFY opened at $62.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.40. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $51.08 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $721.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.98 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

