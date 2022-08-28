Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Receives $74.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

KUASF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kuaishou Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Nomura downgraded Kuaishou Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Kuaishou Technology Price Performance

OTCMKTS KUASF opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Kuaishou Technology has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57.

About Kuaishou Technology

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

