L & S Advisors Inc Has $17.58 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of L & S Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,302,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,793,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,831 shares of company stock worth $15,706,796 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $110.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

