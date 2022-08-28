Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,679,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,213,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $100,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $755,709. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 2.3 %

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

NYSE:LW opened at $80.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 71.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.