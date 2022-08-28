Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lannett Stock Down 5.1 %
LCI opened at $0.54 on Friday. Lannett has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lannett
Lannett Company Profile
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
