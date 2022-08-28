Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Down 5.1 %

LCI opened at $0.54 on Friday. Lannett has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lannett

Lannett Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lannett by 0.4% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,379,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Lannett by 63.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 71,364 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lannett by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Lannett by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 515,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

