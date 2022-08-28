Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

LNTH opened at $81.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.56 and a beta of 0.79. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $86.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $78,116.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,188.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $78,116.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,188.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $125,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,751 shares of company stock valued at $700,218. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 169,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after buying an additional 85,285 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 88,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 399,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after buying an additional 78,336 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

